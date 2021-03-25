Lawaypora militant attack: CRPF driver succumbs, toll two

Another Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) man succumbed, taking the number of slain personnel to two in the Lawaypora militant attack on Thursday, officials said.

Quoting a top official, news agency KNO reported that the militants fired at the CRPF party in Lawaypora area on the outskirts of Srinagar, leaving an officer dead and three others injured.

“One more injured CRPF man succumbed. He has been identified as Driver Ashok Kumar. In total, two CRPF men died, third one is critical and fourth one is stable,” CRPF spokesman in Srinagar, Om Prakash Tiwari told KNO.

He said the area has been sealed and a massive hunt launched in the area.