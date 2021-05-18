Leopard barges into cattle-shed in central Kashmir's Budgam; kills ten sheep

A leopard mauled seven sheep to death, ate two lambs and fled with one in Khaipora village of Khansahib in central Kashmir’s Budgam district last night, officials said on Tuesday.

Quoting the officials, news agency Kashmir News Trust (KNT) reported that the beast barged into the cattle shed of Mohammad Ismail Sheikh, a local and killed seven sheep.

Besides, it ate two lambs and took one away and fled into the nearby forest area, they added.

The villagers have appealed Wild Life Department to trap the predator saying the animals often stray into the area and kill livestock.