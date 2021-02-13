Leopard caught alive on Srinagar outskirts

Wildlife Department officials captured a leopard alive in Balhama area of Srinagar outskirts on Saturday, officials said.

They told news agency KNO that the animal was on the loose in the residential area of Balhama locality of Pantha Chowk on Srinagar outskirts posing a threat for the locals especially children.

He said a team of officials armed with guns visited the area and captured the leopard alive this morning after locals of the area informed them about it.

Altaf Hussain, a local told KNO that the leopard was spotted early this morning in the area after which they informed the wild life officials.

“The animal was captured without shooting him. The officials cast net on the leopard and caught him alive,” he said.