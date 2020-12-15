Leopard enters residential house in central Kashmir's Budgam

The residents of Paimus village in Soibugh area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Tuesday morning rescued a family when a leopard entered their house.

A group of villagers told news agency KNO that a leopard was spotted at Paimus village and locals called the wildlife team immediately.

“When wildlife officials failed to reach on time, locals started making efforts to catch him during which the leopard entered a nearby residential house,” said a local.

“The leopard is still trapped in the house and all the family members have been rescued safely by the villagers,” he said adding that none among the officials have reached the spot yet to catch the leopard.

Meanwhile, Wildlife Incharge Suhail Ahmad Qazi told KNO that a team is on the way to the village. “We have received information that a leopard has been trapped by the locals in one of the houses,” he said.