Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: February 24, 2021, 4:06 PM

Leopard killed by mob in south Kashmir's Pulwama

DFO, Suhail Ahmad confirmed that the animal was killed in “mob fury.”
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: February 24, 2021, 4:06 PM
Representational Photo: Flickr
Representational Photo: Flickr

A leopard was killed by a mob after the animal attacked and injured at least two villagers in Pulwama district of south Kashmir on Wednesday.

News agency GNS quoted an official saying the leopard appeared in Pathan village of Pulwama and attacked the villagers, in which two of them were injured. Later people assembled and killed leopard. 

Trending News
Representational Image

2 injured in Jammu-Rajouri highway mishap

Apni Party announces district youth wing for Srinagar

PDP welcomes LoC ceasefire agreement

Steep hike in LPG, petrol prices hurting people: NC

DFO, Suhail Ahmad confirmed that the animal was killed in “mob fury.”

Suhail said an FIR will be registered over the incident even as a post-mortem of the killed leopard would also be carried out. 

Tagged in , , ,
Related News