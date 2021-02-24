Leopard killed by mob in south Kashmir's Pulwama

A leopard was killed by a mob after the animal attacked and injured at least two villagers in Pulwama district of south Kashmir on Wednesday.

News agency GNS quoted an official saying the leopard appeared in Pathan village of Pulwama and attacked the villagers, in which two of them were injured. Later people assembled and killed leopard.

DFO, Suhail Ahmad confirmed that the animal was killed in “mob fury.”

Suhail said an FIR will be registered over the incident even as a post-mortem of the killed leopard would also be carried out.