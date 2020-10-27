Kashmir, Latest News
UPDATED: October 27, 2020, 1:24 PM

Leopard mauls four people in south Kashmir's Pulwama

Locals protest against non-availability of ambulance at PHC Rohmoo
Four people were injured after a leopard attacked them in Rohmoo village of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Tuesday.

Locals of Rohmoo village told the news agency- KNO that a leopard appeared in orchards of the area on Tuesday morning and attacked four persons including a woman.

The injured were rushed to PHC Rohmoo from where they have been shifted to District Hospital Pulwama for advanced treatment, they said.

Locals identified the injured persons as Abdul Ahad Dar, Ishfaq Ahmad Dar, Umar Gul and Taja Begum, all residents of Rohmoo, Pulwama.

Meanwhile, locals of the village staged a protest against the district administration for ‘failing’ to provide an ambulance to PHC Rohmoo.

“In absence of an ambulance, all the injured were shifted to district hospital in private vehicles,” said a local.

They demanded that authorities provide ambulances to local PHC as it has to cater to vast areas and in absence of ambulances locals are facing tremendous hardships.

The locals also alleged that the wildlife department was conveyed earlier about the presence of wild animals, however, they showed non-seriousness about the matter.

An official told KNO that a team of wildlife department has rushed to the area to capture the leopard.

