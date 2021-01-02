Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: January 2, 2021, 2:08 PM

Leopard on the loose for five days finally captured in Bagh-e-Mehtab

The sighting of the leopard on December 29th had caused panic among the locals, with the wildlife department issuing an advisory in which it warned the residents against venturing out during the night hours.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: January 2, 2021, 2:08 PM
A video of the leopard being chased by the locals had gone viral on social media. [Screengrab]
A video of the leopard being chased by the locals had gone viral on social media. [Screengrab]

A leopard on the loose for five days in Bagh-e-Mehtab area of Srinagar has been captured by the wildlife department, a media report said today.

Quoting the Wildlife Warden, Srinagar, Altaf Hussain, the report said that the animal had taken refuge in the premises of an abandoned house in Bagh-e-Mehtab where it was tranquilized.

Trending News

Most areas in North Kashmir without electricity, water, road connectivity

Prof Romshoo is the first Fellow of the Academy from Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh ever since its inception in 1934

KU's Prof Romshoo elected Fellow of Indian Academy of Sciences

Over 4 lakh poultry birds die in Haryana

Sixth Schedule Demand|Peoples Movement Leh in Delhi, to meet Home Minister today

The sighting of the leopard on December 29th had caused panic among the locals, with the wildlife department issuing an advisory in which it warned the residents against venturing out during the night hours.

A video of the leopard being chased by the locals had gone viral on social media.

Tagged in ,
Related News