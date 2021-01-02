Leopard on the loose for five days finally captured in Bagh-e-Mehtab

A leopard on the loose for five days in Bagh-e-Mehtab area of Srinagar has been captured by the wildlife department, a media report said today.

Quoting the Wildlife Warden, Srinagar, Altaf Hussain, the report said that the animal had taken refuge in the premises of an abandoned house in Bagh-e-Mehtab where it was tranquilized.

The sighting of the leopard on December 29th had caused panic among the locals, with the wildlife department issuing an advisory in which it warned the residents against venturing out during the night hours.

A video of the leopard being chased by the locals had gone viral on social media.