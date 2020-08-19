LeT commander responsible for killing of 6 CRPF troopers slain in Handwara gunfight: Police

A Lashkar-e-Toiba commander was among two militants killed on Wednesday in an ongoing gunfight in Ganipora Kralgund area of Handwara in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, police said.

Two militants were killed in the gunfight, said a police spokesman on Twitter.

He identified one among the slain as LeT commander Naseer-u-din Lone.

He was involved in killing of three CRPF personnel at Sopore on 18/4/20 and three CRPF personnel in Handwara on 4/5/20, the spokesman quoted IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, as having said.

Earlier, an army spokesman said that a joint operation was laid by 32 RR, police and CRPF today evening in the orchards.

He said the cordon was laid and contact established with the militants. “Two militants were killed in the operation,” said the spokesman, adding that the operation is underway.