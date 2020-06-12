LeT militant arrested during search operation in Shopian: Police

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday claimed to have arrested a LeT militant in Khojpura area of Zainpora in south Kashmir’s Shopian district.

Quoting a senior police officer, news agency GNS said a joint team of the police and army’s 1RR launched a search operation in Khojpora in wee hours today.

During the searches, a militant identified as Zakir Ahmad Khan resident of Khojpora was arrested.

The arrested militant had recently joined LeT outfit, said the official, adding that a 9MM Pistol and other war like stores were recovered from his possession.