LeT militant associate arrested in Pampore on Srinagar outskirts: Police

Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested a militant associate of Lashkar-e-Toiba outfit in Pampore area of Awantipora in south Kashmir’s Awantipora.

In a statement, a police spokesman said that security forces arrested a militant associate of Lashkar-e-Taiba involved in providing shelter, logistics and other support to the militant outfit as well as in transporting of arms/ammunition of the militants in Pampore, Khrew and Kakapora area.

The associate has been identified as Haris Shareef Rather Resident of Zaffron Colony Pampore, the statement read.

Incriminating material has been recovered from him which has been seized for the record purpose, the statement read.

A case under F.I.R number 84/2020 under relevant sections of Unlawful Activities Act has been registered at Police Station Pampore, read the statement further.