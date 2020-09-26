Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: September 26, 2020, 4:52 PM

LeT militant associate held in Handwara, arms recovered

Representational Pic

Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested a Lashkar-e-Toiba militant associate in Mandigam Kralgund area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

In a statement, the police said that on the basis of specific information regarding the movement of militant associate, Handwara Police along with 32 RR and 92 Bn. CRPF launched a Cordon and search operation in the orchards of Mandigam.

During searches, one person was found in suspicious condition who on seeing the search party tried to escape from the spot but was chased and apprehended by the search party, reported news agency GNS.

The apprehended person on preliminary questioning disclosed his identity as Akeel Ahmad Parray son of Wali Mohd resident of Mandigam Kralgund.

The statement further stated that on his personal search arms and ammunitions were recovered from his possession.

During questioning it came to surface that the said person is working with militant outfit LeT as an associate.

In this context, a Case FIR No. 90/2020 U/s 7/25 I.A.Act., 16,18,20 ULAP Act has been registered in Police Station Kralgund. Further investigation into the matter is under process, the statement read.

