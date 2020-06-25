Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Budgam ,
UPDATED: June 25, 2020, 9:53 AM

LeT militant module busted in Budgam; five associates arrested

28 Live Rounds of AK 47, one Magazine of AK 47 and 20 Posters of LeT were recovered from their possession,” said the statement.
GK Web Desk
Budgam ,
UPDATED: June 25, 2020, 9:53 AM
Representational Pic

Police on Thursday claimed to have busted a module of militant outfit LeT and arrested five associates from Narbal area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

In a statement, a police spokesman said that army’s 2RR and Budgam police arrested five militant associates during a search operation which was launched following a specific input.

Trending News
GK Pic

Truck plunges into Sindh near Sonamarg; driver, conductor safe

File Pic

Two militants killed in Sopore gunfight, mobile Internet suspended

SSTA opposes opening liquor shops in Kashmir

He identified those arrested as Imran Rashid, a resident of Kurhama Budgam; Ifshan Ahmad Ganie of Check Kawoosa; Owais Ahmad of Kawoosa Khalisa; Mohsin Qadir of Kurhama and Abid Rather of Archanderhama Magam.

“28 Live Rounds of AK 47, one Magazine of AK 47 and 20 Posters of LeT were recovered from their possession,” said the statement.

“This group was involved in providing logistic support and shelter to active militants of proscribed outfit LeT. They have been active in the area for last few months.”

Latest News
Representational Pic

Srinagar man tests COVID-19 positive three days after death; J&K tally now 90

GK Pic

Truck plunges into Sindh near Sonamarg; driver, conductor safe

File Pic: Mir Imran/GK

57-year-old COVID19 patient from Poonch dies; J&K toll 89

Editorial | Problem of Plastic Waste

In this regard, a case FIR no 101/2020 under relevant sections of UAPA has been registered in p.s Magam and investigation taken up, said the spokesman.

Related News