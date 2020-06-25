LeT militant module busted in Budgam; five associates arrested

Police on Thursday claimed to have busted a module of militant outfit LeT and arrested five associates from Narbal area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

In a statement, a police spokesman said that army’s 2RR and Budgam police arrested five militant associates during a search operation which was launched following a specific input.

He identified those arrested as Imran Rashid, a resident of Kurhama Budgam; Ifshan Ahmad Ganie of Check Kawoosa; Owais Ahmad of Kawoosa Khalisa; Mohsin Qadir of Kurhama and Abid Rather of Archanderhama Magam.

“28 Live Rounds of AK 47, one Magazine of AK 47 and 20 Posters of LeT were recovered from their possession,” said the statement.

“This group was involved in providing logistic support and shelter to active militants of proscribed outfit LeT. They have been active in the area for last few months.”

In this regard, a case FIR no 101/2020 under relevant sections of UAPA has been registered in p.s Magam and investigation taken up, said the spokesman.