Kashmir, Latest News
LeT module busted in Handwara, three arrested: Police

21 kgs of heroin, 1.34 crores hard cash and cash-counting machine recovered
Police in north Kashmir’s Handwara area on Thursday claimed to have busted a “Pakistan-sponsored” module of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) and arrested three associates of the militant outfit.

A police spokesman identified those arrested Ab. Moomin Peer, Islam Ul Haq Peer – both residents of Waskura Handwara – and Syed Iftikhar Indrabi of Laribal Rajwar Handwara.

“Incriminating materials, including cash Rs.1.34 crores and narcotic substance heroine 21kg (worth 100 Cr. Market value) and 01 cash counting machine were recovered from their possession,” said the spokesman.

He said the other absconded persons have been  identified and  efforts are being taken to arrest them.

The module, he claimed, was in close connection with Pakistan-based handlers and were involved in drug trade & assisting financially to active militants of proscribed outfit LeT.

“The module was working for LeT outfit to strengthen their activities in the valley and were misguiding and motivating the local youth of the Valley to join militant ranks,” he said.

A case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Handwara and investigation has been taken up.

A special investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to ascertain the details of ties of the accused with militant outfits, radicals, smugglers and other anti national elements, added the spokesman.

