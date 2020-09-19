LG announces Rs 1350 crore package for revival of J&K's ailing business sector, says this is 'just a beginning'

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday announced an economic package of Rs 1350 for reviving the ailing business sector of Jammu and Kashmir, stating that “this was just a beginning and much more was in the offing.”

He also said that the government was mulling a “structured package” for transporters, drivers, auto-drivers, house boat owners and shikara wallas.

Addressing a press conference at Raj Bhavan in Srinagar, Sinha said that when he took over the reins of the union territory a month ago, he had stated that resolution of people’s issues wasn’t possible without the participation and support of common people.



“On August 18 this year I met almost 35 delegations from various sectors after which a committee headed by my advisor KK Sharma was constituted. And I am happy that the committee has submitted its report in a time-bound manner,” Sinha said, as per news agency KNO.

He said that he was glad to announce that for the first time an official committee has submitted its report in the shortest possible time.

The LG said that the committee has recommended an economic package of Rs 1350 Crores for revival of ailing business sector in J&K. “I am glad to announce this package today with a message that this is just a beginning,” he said.

He said that Rs 1350 Crore economic package is apart from Rs 1400 Crore package announced for J&K under Aatma Nirbhar Abhiyan of which Rs 6000 crore is for reforms in the power sector.

The LG Sinha said that the government is also mulling a separate “structured mechanism and package” for taxi-drivers, transporters, auto-drivers, houseboat owners, Shikara wallas, and other affected people, who have suffered one or the other way in the past 20 years.

He also announced stamp duty exemption till March 2021 for all borrowers. “I would like to announce that from October 1, special desk will be set up at every J&K Bank branch for youth including entrepreneurs,” the LG said.

He said that Government of India is working out a new industrial policy which will be ready soon.