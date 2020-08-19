Latest News, Srinagar
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: August 19, 2020, 3:40 PM

LG announces Rs 50 lakh 'united grant' to DCs for meeting urgent public demands

GK File Photo
Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha on Wednesday announced Rs 50 lakh as the first installment of untied grant to all Deputy Commissioners across Jammu and Kashmir for meeting public demands of urgent nature and accentuating the overall developmental ecosystem in the J&K.

Sinha, who visited Baramulla today, reviewed the developmental scenario there and approved Rs 21 crore funding under JKIDFC for completing the long-pending Jetty Bridge, the department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) said, in a tweet.

“He directed completion of the project within two years,” it added.

Sinha, according to the DIPR, e-inaugurated various developmental projects in Baramulla.

Related News