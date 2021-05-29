Health, Latest News
LG inaugurates 500-bedded DRDO built COVID-19 Hospital in Jammu

A similar hospital is being built in Srinagar construction of which has been delayed after the government shifted its location.
The two hospitals were sought by the J&K government from the Centre on April 28 in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths. [Twiiter/ @DIPRjk]
Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha on Saturday inaugurated the 500-bedded COVID-19 hospital built by the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) at Bhagwati Nagar Jammu. 

The hospital, expected to boost the COVID-19 management in Jammu, was inaugurated by the LG in presence of his advisor, RR Bhatnagar, incumbent Chief Secretary, BVR Subramanyam, Financial Commissioner Health, Atal Dulloo, Director NHM J&K, Mohammed Yasin Choudhary besides others. 

A similar hospital is being built at Khonmoh on Srinagar outskirts. 

The two hospitals were sought by the J&K government from the Centre on April 28 in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths. 

The construction on the Srinagar hospital has been delayed after the administration shifted its location from Budgam, wheere it was to be built initially. 

