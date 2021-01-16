Jammu, Latest News
Press Trust of India
Jammu,
UPDATED: January 16, 2021, 5:14 PM

LG Sinha cautions against rumour mongers over COVID-19 vaccination

The Coronavirus vaccination drive started at forty centres across Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday where healthcare workers were administered jabs.
Press Trust of India
Jammu,
UPDATED: January 16, 2021, 5:14 PM
Mir Imran/GK
Mir Imran/GK
Trending News

NC delegation calls on LG Sinha, submits memorandum

JD (U) President, BDC Chairman Keran, several delegations call on LG

'Over 200 deputations, individuals call on Advisor Baseer Khan, project demands'

RTI Movement delegation urges LG Sinha to set up CIC circuit bench

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha on Saturday cautioned people against rumour mongers spreading lies about COVID-19 vaccine even as the administration said it is fully prepared to ensure a successful inoculation drive in the union territory.

The Coronavirus vaccination drive started at forty centres across Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday where healthcare workers were administered jabs.

The UT had received the first batch of 1,46,500 doses of Covishield vaccine from the Serum Institute of India, Pune. While 79,000 doses will be administered in the Kashmir division, 67,500 jabs will be given in the Jammu division.

Related News