LG Sinha cautions against rumour mongers over COVID-19 vaccination

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha on Saturday cautioned people against rumour mongers spreading lies about COVID-19 vaccine even as the administration said it is fully prepared to ensure a successful inoculation drive in the union territory.



The Coronavirus vaccination drive started at forty centres across Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday where healthcare workers were administered jabs.



The UT had received the first batch of 1,46,500 doses of Covishield vaccine from the Serum Institute of India, Pune. While 79,000 doses will be administered in the Kashmir division, 67,500 jabs will be given in the Jammu division.