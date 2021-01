Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha on Thursday condoled the demise of Krishan Dev Sethi, Ex MLA Nowshera and father of Law Secretary J&K, Achal Sethi.

The deceased was also the last surviving member of J&K Constituent Assembly.

In a tweet this afternoon, LG Sinha prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family in this hour of grief.