LG Sinha condoles senior KAS officer's demise

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha has expressed condolences on the demise of senior KAS officer, Shamim Ahmad Wani.

Wani, who was currently serving as Special Secretary in Finance Department, succumbed at GMC Jammu on Saturday after battling COVID-19.

In a statement, LG Sinha while expressing condolences over Wani’s demise, called him a dedicated officer who served the J&K administration with distinction in various capacities.

He also prayed for strength to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.

“I express my heartfelt condolences on the demise of senior JKAS officer, Dr Shamim Ahmad Wani, serving as Special Secretary in Finance Department.

He was a dedicated officer who served the UT with distinction in various capacities. May God give strength to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss, ” Office of LG Sinha tweeted this afternoon.