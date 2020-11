Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha has expressed grief over the passing away of the Member Parliament, Rajya Sabha, Ahmed Patel.

In a condolence message, the Lt Governor described him as a veteran political leader who made important contributions in Indian Politics and worked tirelessly for the welfare of the public.

“I pray to the Almighty to grant peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss,” said the Lt Governor.