LG Sinha orders oxygen audit across J&K hospitals

Amid complaints about shortage of oxygen required by COVID-19 patients in J&K, Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha on Saturday directed for an oxygen audit in hospitals across the union territory to ensure optimal availability of the life sustaining gas.

The directions were passed by the LG at a high level meeting with top civil and police officials.

In other new measures to contain the prevailing COVID-19 surge, the LG also ordered constitution of a five member ‘Crisis Management Group’ for effective pandemic management.

It has also been decided the current containment zoning will continue for now as per the requirement.

Earlier in the day, the government extended the prevailing COVID-19 lockdown in four J&K districts- Srinagar, Budgam, Baramulla and Jammu- for another 72 hours in view of a surge in infections.

The union territory reported the highest ever single-day spike of 3,832 new infections and 47 deaths today.