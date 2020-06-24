Lieutenant Governor appoints six members to JKPSC

Lieutenant Governor, GC Murmu today accorded approval to appointment of six persons as member of the Public Service Commission for the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

A Statutory Order issued here in this regard said that in exercise of powers conferred by Section 93 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act, 2019, and S.O. 3937 (E) dated 31st October, 2019, read with Order issued in terms of sub-clause (i) of clause (c) of the Proclamation issued by the President dated 31st October, 2019, the Lieutenant Governor of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is pleased to appoint the following persons as Member of the Public Service Commission for the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir:

S. Ahfadul Mujtaba, IPS, Director General, Prosecution, J&K; Syed Iqbal Aga, retired Development Commissioner (Works); Subash Gupta, retired District and Session Judge; Des Raj, Chief Engineer, Public Works (R&B), Jammu; Sameer Bharti, IFS (retired) and Showkat Ahmad Zargar, retired Associate Professor (Mathematics), Higher Education Department.

The notification added that the above persons shall hold the position of Member, Public Service Commission, till they attain the age of sixty two years. Their appointment shall take effect from the date they assume the office.