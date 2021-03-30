Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar
March 30, 2021

Light rain in Kashmir in next 24 hours, predicts MeT

Srinagar received 3.2mm of rain in 24 hours till 08:30am on Tuesday, while mercury settled at 8.6°C against previous night’s 11.2°C in the summer capital.
The fresh rainfall across Kashmir has dropped the mercury across the valley even as the Meteorological Department predicted more showers in the valley and dry weather in Jammu plains till April 5.

Quoting officials from the MeT department, news agency GNS reported that Srinagar received 3.2mm of rain in 24 hours till 08:30am on Tuesday, while mercury settled at 8.6°C against previous night’s 11.2°C in the summer capital. 

The temperature increased by 2.5°C in Srinagar for this time of the year, the official said.

Qazigund in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district received 2.2mm of rain and recorded a low of 6.0°C against 7.4°C on the previous night, he said.

Pahalgam received 6.2mm of rain while mercury settled at 2.3°C against 7.0°C on the earlier night.

The minimum temperature settled at 6.0°C in Kupwara against 8.7°C on the previous night. The north Kashmir district received 5.7mm of rain during the time, the official said.

Gulmarg, the famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, recorded a minimum temperature of 0.5°C against 1.5°C on the previous night and received 13.6mm of rain. The temperature recorded was 1.3°C above normal for the place during this time of the year, the official said.

The MeT department forecast light rain/ thunderstorms in Kashmir and Pirpanjal range of Jammu Division in the next 24 hours.   

There will be mainly dry weather in the plains of Jammu division, the official added.

