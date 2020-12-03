Kashmir, Latest News
Light snow likely in Kashmir, Zojila Pass area on Friday

A kid breaks an icicle hanging from a tree in Tangmarg tourist resort. File Photo: Mubashir Khan / GK
The local weather office forecast on Thursday light snow at isolated places in the Kashmir Valley and the Zojila Pass area on Friday and another spell of rain and snow in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on next week.

“As of today, the weather is likely to remain mainly dry till tomorrow. Light snow is expected to be isolated to scattered places of Kashmir and Zojila area tomorrow evening.

“There is more than 70 per cent chance of a spell of light to moderate snow at many places of Kashmir, Drass-Zojila area and the hilly areas of Jammu during December 7-8,” Sonam Lotus, director of the MET department said.

The MET office also said they expected snowfall at the Zojila Pass to block the Srinagar-Leh highway during this period.

The 40-day long period of harsh winter called the ‘Chillai Kalan’ begins on December 21 and will end in January 31.

Most of Jammu and Kashmir’s perennial water reservoirs are expected to be replenished due to snowfall during this 40-day long period.

The minimum temperature was minus 1.4 in Srinagar, minus 3.8 in Pahalgam and minus 2.5 in Gulmarg today.

Leh town of Ladakh recorded minus 10.5 and Kargil minus 4.6 as the day’s minimum.

Jammu city was at 10.6, Katra 10.5, Batote 8.0, Bannihal 6.2 and Bhaderwah 2.3.

