Light to moderate rains in J&K from tomorrow: MeT

The meteorological department (MeT) on tuesday forecast light to moderate rain showers in Jammu and Kashmir for six days.

In a statement the weather department predicted widespread rains from April 15-17, scattered rains on April 18 and isolated showers on April 19.

Along with the prediction of rains, it issued a yellow warning for thundering and lightning with stormy winds of 30-40 kmph between April 14-17 for both the divisions of the Union Territory.

As for the temperature it said that mercury settled at 8.6°C against 7.8°C on the previous night in Srinagar.

While the temperature in the summer capital was recorded1.0°C above normal for this time of the season.

Quoting officials from MeT department, news agency GNS reported that Qazigund in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district recorded a low of 5.8°C against 7.2°C on the previous night, the official said.

Pahalgam in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, recorded a minimum of 2.1°C against 4.0°C on the earlier night.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a low of 5.2°C against previous night’s 5.8°C.

Kupwara in north Kashmir recorded a low of 6.5°C against 5.2°C on the previous night.

Gulmarg skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district recorded a low of minus 0.5°C against 0.2°C on the previous night, the official said.