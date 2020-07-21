Jammu, Latest News
Sumit Bhargav
Rajouri ,
UPDATED: July 21, 2020, 9:52 AM

Lightning strike kills three in higher reaches of J&K's Poonch

Dozens of animals also perished, say police
Representational Pic

Three persons died and dozens of their animals were perished in a lightning strike in the higher reaches of Surankote in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Tuesday.

The deceased persons hailed from Lathoog and Lassana area of Surankote and were putting up in a seasonal shok of Gumsar area when the lightning struck last night, said an official.

“Our teams are on way to the area but three persons have died and two others were also unconscious who are now stable,” said SSP Poonch, Ramesh Angral.

He added that besides death of three person a large number of their animals have perished in the incident.

