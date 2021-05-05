LMV traffic from both sides on Srinagar-Jammu highway tomorrow

Authorities on Wednesday informed that subject to fair weather and better road conditions Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) shall be allowed from both sides on Srinagar-Jammu highway tomorrow.

Traffic police in a communique asked Traffic Control Units (TCUs) of Jammu, Ramban and Srinagar to liaise with each other before releasing the traffic from Nagrota (Jammu) in the time slot of 0700 – 1200 hours, from Jakheni (Udhampur) between 0800 – 1300 hours and from Zig (Qazigund) between 0700 – 1100 hours.

It further said that no vehicle shall be allowed before and after the cut-off timing to travel on the strategic highway.

As for the Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs), it said that they shall be allowed from Jakheni (Udhampur) towards Srinagar between 1400 to 0100 hours.

It asked security forces to take their journey from Jammu towards Srinagar only after confirming the status of the road.