UPDATED: March 29, 2021, 6:50 PM

LMV traffic from both sides on Srinagar-Jammu highway tomorrow

As for the Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) it said that after the last light Motor Vehicle crosses Banihal, HMVs shall be allowed towards Jammu.
Authorities on Monday informed that subject to fair weather and better road condition Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) shall be allowed from both sides on the Srinagar-Jammu highway tomorrow.

In a communique, Traffic police has, however, asked Traffic Control Units (TCUs) of Jammu, Srinagar and Ramban to liaise with one another before releasing the vehicles from Nagrota (Jammu) in the time slot of 0500 to 1100 hours, from Jakheni (Udhampur) between 0600 to 1200 hours and from Zig (Qazigund) in 0700 to 1200 hours.

As for the Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) it said that after the last light Motor Vehicle crosses Banihal, HMVs shall be allowed towards Jammu.

