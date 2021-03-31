LMVs to be allowed from both sides on Srinagar-Jammu highway tomorrow

Authorities on Wednesday informed that subject to fair weather and better road conditions Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) shall be allowed from both sides on Srinagar-Jammu highway tomorrow.



Traffic police in a communique asked Traffic Control Units (TCUs) of Jammu, Srinagar and Ramban to liaise with each other before releasing the traffic from Nagrota (Jammu) in the time slot of 0500 to 1100 hours, from Jakheni (Udhampur) in 0600 to 1200 hours and from Zig (Qazigund) in 1000 to 1300 hours.



It said that no vehicle will be allowed before and after the cut-off timing.



As for Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) the communique said they will be allowed from Zig towards Jammu only after assessing the situation of the strategic highway.