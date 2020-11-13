LoC flare-up: Three civilians, two army soldiers killed in north Kashmir's Uri

At least five persons, including three civilians and two Army soldiers, were killed on Friday in cross-border shelling in Uri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Quoting officials, news agency KNO reported that Pakistan Army resorted to an unprovoked ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LOC) in Balkote area of Uri.

They said that Pakistani army resorted to “heavy shelling” on Indian army posts, which was ‘retaliated effectively’ in Rustom post Uri in which three civilians were killed.

Officials said that two Army men were also killed along the LoC in Uri. The slain army men belong to 18th Maratha, they said.

The cross-LoC shelling triggered panic in the area with residents shifting to safer places.

Sub-divisional Magistrate, Uri confirmed the killing of three civilians, said the report.

Hospital authorities identified the slain civilians as Farooqa Begum, wife of Bashir Ahmad, Nadir Hussain, son of Peer Hussain and Tahir Jalaludin, son of Jalaludin all from Balkote Uri.

They said the two others who were injured were shifted to Srinagar hospital for specialized treatment.