Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 13, 2020, 3:44 PM

LoC flare-up: Three civilians, two army soldiers killed in north Kashmir's Uri

Two injured civilians shifted to Srinagar for specialised treatment
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 13, 2020, 3:44 PM
GK Photo
GK Photo

At least five persons, including three civilians and two Army soldiers, were killed on Friday in cross-border shelling in Uri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district. 

Quoting officials, news agency KNO reported that Pakistan Army resorted to an unprovoked ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LOC) in Balkote area of Uri.

Trending News
Representational Photo

Ceasefire violations after suspected infiltration bid foiled in Keran sector: Army

Representational Photo

J&K govt transfers control of 108 primary schools in Jammu, Srinagar to municipal bodies

GK Photo

India, Pakistan armies resort to cross-border shelling in north Kashmir's Uri

They said that Pakistani army resorted to “heavy shelling” on Indian army posts, which was ‘retaliated effectively’ in Rustom post Uri in which three civilians were killed. 

Officials said that two Army men were also killed along the LoC in Uri. The slain army men belong to 18th Maratha, they said.

The cross-LoC shelling triggered panic in the area with residents shifting to safer places.

Latest News
Representational Photo

Pakistan's first robot-operated COVID-19 testing lab opens in Islamabad

Two children among three injured in cross-LoC shelling in J&K's Poonch

Representational Photo

Ceasefire violations after suspected infiltration bid foiled in Keran sector: Army

Representational Photo

J&K govt transfers control of 108 primary schools in Jammu, Srinagar to municipal bodies

Sub-divisional Magistrate, Uri confirmed the killing of three civilians, said the report.

Hospital authorities identified the slain civilians as Farooqa Begum, wife of Bashir Ahmad, Nadir Hussain, son of Peer Hussain and Tahir Jalaludin, son of Jalaludin all from Balkote Uri.

They said the two others who were injured were shifted to Srinagar hospital for specialized treatment.

Tagged in ,
Related News