A leopard was killed by locals after it mauled nine sheep in Shopian district of south Kashmir on Tuesday late night.

Locals told the news agency KNO that a leopard killed nine sheep belonging to Ghulam Mohammad Mir of Oudur village in Trenz belt of Shopian district.

The locals subsequently chased and killed the leopard, they said.

Wildlife Warden Division Shopian Suhail Intesar while confirming the incident said a team has been deputed to the area to investigate the matter.