A thief was caught red-handed while stealing goods from a provisional store at Ganipora market in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district late last night, officials said on Monday.

The thief was caught by locals and the police around midnight, Station House Officer Zahoor Ahmad told news agency GNS.

A police official identified the thief Bilal Ahmad Khan son of Ghullam Mohammad Khan resident of Chack Halmatpora Kupwara. Further investigations are underway, the police said.