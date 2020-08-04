Locals vandalize Lakhanpur toll plaza after three youth injured in clashes

Locals late last night vandalized Lakhanpur Toll Plaza on Jammu-Pathankot highway after three to four locals were injured in violent clashes with the employees manning the plaza.

The incident occurred when locals passing through the toll plaza refused to pay toll tax being collected at Lakhanpur and it led to arguments, said an official. Within no time, both sides clashed and three to four persons were left injured.

The District Magistrate, Kathua, OP Bhagat said: “Three to four local youth have suffered injuries in the clashes and they are being treated in the hospital and their condition is out of danger.”

“We are reviewing the situation. We have decided to impose Section 144 CrPC in two police stations of Kathua district i.e. Lakhanpur and Kathua to restrict assembly of the people,” he said.

Immediately after the clashes, more locals rushed to the Toll Plaza and vandalized the infrastructure at Lakhanpur while police personnel and paramilitary personnel were deployed in large numbers to control the situation, officials said.

The situation had been tense in Lakhanpur since the day of the installation of Toll Plaza and a committee was also constituted by the youth, members of civil society and all the opposition political parties i.e. All Party Toll Plaza Action Committee.

Yesterday, they organised a signature campaign with support from locals who have shown resentment against the operationalization of the Toll Plaza.