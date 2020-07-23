Lockdown extended in Bhaderwah by three days after two barbers tests COVID-19 positive

Lockdown was extended by three days in Bhaderwah area of Jammu and Kashmir after two barbers working in the town tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Thursday.

The additional district administration Bhaderwah on Thursday morning extended the lockdown which was imposed on 21st July for another three days after the detection of fresh COVID-19 cases.

“We have extended complete lockdown for another three days after two barbers working in the town were found COVID-19 positive. Contact tracing and sampling of them is still going on,” said Rakesh Kumar, ADC Bhaderwah adding that the situation will be reviewed on Saturday evening.

Curbs to contain the spread of coronavirus were reinforced in Bhadarwah town and its peripheral areas on July 21 after thirty persons in district Doda including two officials from Bhaderwah administration and health department were reported positive in random sampling a few days back.