Kashmir, Latest News
Irfan Raina
Ganderbal ,
UPDATED: August 28, 2020, 8:51 PM

Lockdown to be reimposed for one week from Saturday in Ganderbal

Shafqat Iqbal said that lockdown will be imposed in the district from August 29
In view of the spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal, the district administration has ordered re-imposition of lockdown for one week from tomorrow.

In an order, the district magistrate, Ganderbal, Shafqat Iqbal said that lockdown will be imposed in the district from August 29 (Saturday ) till September 05 (Saturday) to prevent further spread of COVID19 cases.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, Iqbal said that they are forced to reimpose the restrictions as people were not following the SOPs, leading to a surge in COVID-19 cases. He advised people to follow the SOPs and wear face masks to avoid any further spread of coronavirus.

