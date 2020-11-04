Lower classes' exams to commence from second week of November; 8th and 9th standard from Nov 15

The school education department has decided to conduct the examinations of lower classes from the second week of November.

As per the minutes of the meeting issued by the Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK), the term 2nd examination for Class 1st to 9th will be conducted at school level for the current academic session by adhering to the guidelines issued by SCERT.

“Class 1st to 7th exams will be school based and assessment shall be conducted from 2nd week of November,” read the minutes of the meeting.

Also, the examination of class 8th and 9th will commence from November 15 and culminate on November 21. “The Term 2 examination for classes 8th and 9th shall be conducted at school level for the current session,” it read further.

For classes 1st to 7th, the exams will be conducted to assess conceptual clarity of the learners and to assess their critical thinking.

“The assessment will be conducted to assess creativity of the learners and to assess communication skills in languages of the learners,” read the minutes of the meeting further.