Lowest daily spike in COVID-19 cases in Srinagar in last 20 days, DC Aijaz warns against lowering guard

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad Friday said that the district had reported the lowest single day spike in COVID-19 infections in the last twenty days even as he warned against lowering of guard.

“379 positive cases in Srinagar today is the lowest in last 20 days. Still not a good data for good conclusion. Pl remember, the virus loves to troll. Loves to ambush, ” the DC Srinagar tweeted this afternoon.

Although the government has not updated the daily media bulletin for today, the DC Srinagar’s data effectively takes the over tally in Srinagar to 56,795.

A total of 651 residents in the summer capital of J&K have succumbed to COVID-19 so far, as per government data.