Lt Gen M V Suchindra Kumar assumes command of Jammu-based 16 Corps

Lt Gen Kumar said it was an honour to command such an elite formation with a rich history of Jammu and Kashmir.
Lieutenant General M V Suchindra Kumar took over as the General Officer Commanding (GoC) of the Army’s elite 16 Corps, known as White Knight Corps, here on Tuesday, a defence spokesperson said.

He succeeds Lt Gen Harsha Gupta.

Lt Gen Kumar said it was an honour to command such an elite formation with a rich history of Jammu and Kashmir.

He exhorted all ranks to continue working with utmost zeal and enthusiasm. He asked them to always remain combat-ready to thwart the nefarious designs of adversaries and inimical forces while being in complete synergy with civil administration and paramilitary forces, the spokesperson said.

Relinquishing the command, Lt Gen Gupta laid a wreath at the Ashwamedh Shaurya Sthal at the Nagrota Military Station in the memory of soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice for the nation.

He called upon all ranks to continue to strive for excellence, the spokesperson said.

