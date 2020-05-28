Lt Governor administers oath to BR Sharma as Chairman JKPSC

Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu today administered oath to the newly appointed Chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission, Sh. B.R. Sharma at the Raj Bhavan.

Sh. Sharma, a retired IAS Officer, has served as the Chairman, Staff Selection Commission (SSC) before the present appointment.

Sh. BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary; Sh. Atal Dulloo, Financial Commissioner Health and Medical Education; Sh. Shaleen Kabra, Principal Secretary to Government, Home Department; Sh. Bipul Pathak, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor; Sh. Achal Sethi, Secretary to Government, Department of Law, Justice & Parliamentary Affairs and senior officers, besides family members of the newly appointed Chairman attended the swearing-in-ceremony.