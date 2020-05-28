Jammu, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Jammu ,
UPDATED: May 28, 2020, 7:53 PM

Lt Governor administers oath to BR Sharma as Chairman JKPSC

GK Web Desk
Jammu ,
UPDATED: May 28, 2020, 7:53 PM
Pic by J&K Information Department
Pic by J&K Information Department

Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu today administered oath to the newly appointed Chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission, Sh. B.R. Sharma at the Raj Bhavan.

Sh. Sharma, a retired IAS Officer, has served as the Chairman, Staff Selection Commission (SSC) before the present appointment.

Trending News
File Pic

J&K reports 115 fresh cases; Covid-19 tally crosses 2000 mark

GK Pic

Body of minor boy retrieved from rivulet in Kangan

Centre announces CAT benches in Jammu, Srinagar

Representational Pic

Two booked for posting obscene content on social media: Police

Sh. BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary; Sh. Atal Dulloo, Financial Commissioner Health and Medical Education; Sh. Shaleen Kabra, Principal Secretary to Government, Home Department; Sh. Bipul Pathak, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor; Sh. Achal Sethi, Secretary to Government, Department of Law, Justice & Parliamentary Affairs and senior officers, besides family members of the newly appointed Chairman attended the swearing-in-ceremony.

Related News