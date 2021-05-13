Lt Governor, advisors, chief Secretary greet people on Eid-ul-Fitr

Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, his advisors and chief secretary greeted the people on the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

In his message of felicitations, the Lt Governor observed that the festival of Eid, which marks the culmination of the holy month of Ramzan, is a celebration of the spirit of compassion, brotherhood, and harmony.

May this auspicious festival deepen the bond of unity; bring peace, prosperity, and happiness. I urge everyone to follow the Covid protocols, offer Eid prayers at home and stay safe, the Lt Governor added.

Advisors to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Farooq Khan and Baseer Khan also extended warm greetings to the people of Jammu and Kashmir on the joyous occasion.

In their messages of felicitation, the Advisors expressed hope that this auspicious occasion would be the harbinger of peace, progress, prosperity and happiness and would strengthen the bonds of communal harmony, brotherhood and amity, which are the hallmarks of J&K’s glorious pluralistic traditions.

The Advisors also said that this festival makes people to remember the poor and needy and share the happiness with them.

They also prayed for the peace, progress and well-being of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Extending the greetings, the Chief Secretary, B V R Subrahmanyam wished the people well-being and prosperity.

In his message, the Chief Secretary said that the holy occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr commemorates life based on the principles of honesty, sacrifice, generosity, and fraternity.

He expressed hope that this festival will further strengthen the bonds of communal harmony and bring greater amity, and tranquillity in the secular social fabric of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Chief Secretary further urged people to celebrate the festival while following the COVID SOPs.