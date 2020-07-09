Latest News, Srinagar
Lt Governor condemns killings of BJP leader, family members

He expressed his deepest sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace to the departed souls.
File Pic of Lt Gov. Girish Chandra Murmu
File Pic of Lt Gov. Girish Chandra Murmu

Lt Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu has condemned the killings of BJP leader Sheikh Waseem Bari, his father Bashir Ahmed and brother Umar Bashir, who were killed by the militants on Wednesday evening.

In a condolence message today, the Lt Governor has said: “the barbaric act of killing innocent people is against the humanity and the perpetrators of this cowardly act shall be brought to justice.”

