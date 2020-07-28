Lt Governor condoles demise of Justice Sanjay Gupta

Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu on Tuesday expressed grief over the demise of Justice Sanjay Gupta, a sitting Judge of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court.

In his message, the Lt Governor described him as an eminent jurist who served the bench with utmost dedication and made valuable contributions in the field of law. His death is a great loss to the Judiciary and the legal fraternity, he said.

The Lt Governor has prayed for peace to the departed soul and conveyed his deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the members of the bereaved family.