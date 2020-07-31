Kashmir, Latest News
Lt Governor extends Eid-ul-Adha greetings, urges people to follow COVID-19 guidelines

Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu has conveyed his warm greetings to the people of J&K in general and to the Muslim brethren in particular, on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

In his message of felicitations, the Lt Governor observed that this festival endorses the spirit of sacrifice, benevolence and generosity towards others.

He hoped that the auspicious occasion would further enhance the amiable atmosphere and prove to be a beacon light for prosperity and development in the UT.

Every festival is an opportunity to promote peace and harmony and I hope this tradition shall be nurtured to strengthen the bond of communal harmony, peace and amity between various sections of the society, he said, in a statement.

The Lt Governor, in view of the emerging situation, urged the people to celebrate this festival in adherence to the guidelines and norms issued by the Administration.

He prayed for peace, progress and prosperity in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

