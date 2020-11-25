Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 25, 2020, 11:08 AM

Lt Governor J&K condoles demise of Vice President AIMPLB Maulana Kalbe Sadiq

"He was an eminent Islamic scholar, noted educationist, preacher and harbinger of communal unity & progressive thinking”
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 25, 2020, 11:08 AM
File Photo of J&K LG Manoj Sinha
File Photo of J&K LG Manoj Sinha

Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha has expressed his condolences on the sad demise of Maulana Kalbe Sadiq, Vice President, All India Muslim Personal Law Board(AIMPLB).

“Saddened to learn about the passing away of Maulana Kalbe Sadiq. He was an eminent Islamic scholar, noted educationist, preacher and harbinger of communal unity & progressive thinking”, said the Lt Governor, in a statement, issued by the Raj Bhavan.

Trending News
File Photo of Mehbooba Mufti

BJP unnerved by PAGD's decision to fight DDC polls, says Mehbooba Mufti

File Photo of Junaid Mattu

Junaid Mattu elected as SMC Mayor for second time

Representational Photo

Eight drug peddlers held in south Kashmir's Kulgam, contraband substance recovered

In Picture: Nazir Ahmad Pandith

Police seeks help to trace missing person in Sopore

In his message, the Lt Governor expressed his condolences to the bereaved family members and well-wishers and prayed to the almighty to grant eternal peace to the departed soul.

Tagged in ,
Related News