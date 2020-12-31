Lt Governor J&K extends New Year greetings

Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha has greeted the people of Jammu & Kashmir on the eve of New Year.

In his message, the Lt Governor said that ‘New Year brings us a chance to start over again and learn from our mistakes. With the lessons learned, we can work towards a better future for all’.

We are devising new paths and new policies by following four Mantras for the ‘Present’ & a ‘New Future’- Peace, Progress, Prosperity, and People First, said the Lt Governor.

“Let us all resolve to work collectively for creating a brighter tomorrow and be the pioneers of change. I hope and believe that with the dawn of New Year, Jammu and Kashmir would usher in a new era of progress and equitable development”, observed the Lt Governor.

He prayed for sustained peace, good health, progress, and prosperity to all in the coming year.