Latest News, Srinagar
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: September 27, 2020, 2:42 PM

Lt Governor J&K Manoj Sinha condoles demise of former Union Minister Jaswant Singh

File Image of LG, J&K Manoj Sinha
Lieutenant Governor, Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha on Sunday conveyed his heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of veteran politician and former Union Minister, Jaswant Singh.

In a statement, the Lt Governor said, “I am deeply saddened to hear about the passing away of a veteran Politician and Former Union Minister, Jaswant Singh. While serving the country in various important capacities, he worked dedicatedly for the welfare of the people.”

A statesman par excellence, he will always be remembered for his contribution to the nation, said Sinha. “My sincere condolences to his family, friends and well-wishers,” he added.

