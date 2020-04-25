Jammu, Latest News
Press Trust of India
Jammu ,
UPDATED: April 25, 2020, 3:00 PM

Lt Guv greets people on Ramadhan, underscores need for social distancing to fight COVID-19

"This holy month of Ramadhan will bind us all together and spread peace, harmony, and brotherhood in the Union territory and our nation," he said.
Press Trust of India
Jammu ,
UPDATED: April 25, 2020, 3:00 PM
GK Pic
GK Pic

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor G C Murmu on Saturday greeted the people on the commencement of the holy month of Ramadhan and hoped that this auspicious period would be a harbinger of peace, amity, brotherhood, progress, and prosperity in the Union Territory.

In a message, Murmu said the holy month of Ramadhan is a period dedicated to fasting, service, and prayers and it underscores the values of austerity, patience, tolerance and self-restraint which are imperative in practicing social distancing and mitigating the spread of coronavirus infection.

Trending News
File Pic: Mir Imran/GK

Covid-19: 40 fresh positive cases reported in J&K, total now 494

File Pic

J&K registers sixth COVID-19 death as elderly Tangmarg man passes away at SKIMS Bemina

File Pic

140 stranded Kashmiri labourers leave HP for J&K in six buses

Two militants, an 'associate' killed in Awantipora gunfight

“This holy month of Ramadhan will bind us all together and spread peace, harmony, and brotherhood in the Union territory and our nation,” he said.

Related News