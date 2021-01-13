Lt Guv visits family of slain goldsmith, assures time-bound probe to bring culprits to justice

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday visited the family of slain goldsmith, Satpal Nischal in Srinagar and assured a time-bound probe to bring culprits to justice.

Nischal was killed by gunmen at his shop in Saraibala locality of Srinagar on December 31.

Strongly condemning the killing, the Lt Governor said that a high-level investigation has already been initiated and assured the family members that culprits involved in this heinous act of violence will be brought to justice very soon.

“The Lieutenant Governor paid condolences to the family members of the deceased and said that such a despicable and cowardly act will not go unpunished,” read a statement, issued by Raj Bhavan.

The Lieutenant Governor was briefed by the family members that their family has been residing in Kashmir for the last 50 years and during this long period, they are living with local people with very cordial relations.