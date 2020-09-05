Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: September 5, 2020, 10:09 PM

M-4 rifle recovered after gunfight in Kupwara woods

Search operation will continue: Police
Representational Image
A 5.56 mm M-4 rifle and a pouch were recovered by a joint team of army and police after a gunfight with militants in Dana behak, Warnow area of North Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Saturday.

Reports said a joint team of Police and Army’s RR 28 launched a cordon-and-search-operation in Dana Behak forests.

As the joint team encircled the suspected spot, official sources said that the hiding militants fired upon them. The fire was retaliated by the joint team, triggering off an encounter, they said.

The security forces started searches again in the area the firing exchange stopped.

During the searches, a 5.56 mm M-4, Pithu bag and a motorola wireless set were recovered. “The search operation will continue,” said an official.

