M4 carbine, AK rifle recovered from truck near Jawahar Tunnel, two arrested

Two persons were arrested along with arms and ammunition, including an M4 US carbine and an AK rifle by the security forces near Jawahar tunnel in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district late last night, official sources said on Wednesday.

They said a joint team of police and security forces intercepted a truck (JK22B-1737), coming from Samba district, near Jawahar Tunnel and recovered one AK rifle with 2 magazines, one M4 US Carbine with 3 magazines, and six Chinese pistols with 12 magazines.

Confirming it, a senior police officer told news agency GNS that two persons onboard the truck have been arrested and their interrogation was going on.

The officer identified the duo as Bilal Ahmad son of Ghulam Muhammad Kuttey and Shahnawaz Ahmad Mir son of Zahoor Ahmad Mir, both residents of Shopian.

Besides, the officer said at least three more persons were detained on a lead of Kashmir police from Ramban district in connection with the incident. “The investigations are underway and further details would be shared later,” the officer added.